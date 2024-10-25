United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

