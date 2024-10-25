Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.
Univest Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $27.77. 37,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,562. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $812.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85.
Univest Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
UVSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
