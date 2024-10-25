Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Buys $31,151.25 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,094.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upbound Group Price Performance

UPBD stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 151.02%.

UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,203 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 36,691.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upbound Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after purchasing an additional 209,422 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

