Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

