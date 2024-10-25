Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $472.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $474.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.