Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 9,466.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $3.05 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.68. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

