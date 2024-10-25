Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions makes up about 2.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $474.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

