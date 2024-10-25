Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toro by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $82.09 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Toro



The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

