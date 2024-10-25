Values First Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $235,996,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $35,818,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 121.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Autoliv by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 207,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

