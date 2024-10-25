Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Global-E Online by 15.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Global-E Online Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.