Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,209.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,199.77 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,080.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

