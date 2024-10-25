Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Simulations Plus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.51 million, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.69. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

