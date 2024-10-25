Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPLC opened at $43.83 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

