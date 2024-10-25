VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,233 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DURA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 1,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

