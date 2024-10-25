Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

