Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $390.66 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $394.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.02. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

