Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.77 on Friday, hitting $395.43. The company had a trading volume of 299,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $395.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

