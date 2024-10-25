Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.82. 129,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,626. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $394.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average of $365.02.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.