Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,491.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.96. 239,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $249.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

