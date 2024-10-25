Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 765.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 336,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 297,587 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 122.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.