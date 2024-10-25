Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $50,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,213,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

