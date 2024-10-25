Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

