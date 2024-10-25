Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.