Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,921,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 28.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,676,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.50. The company has a market capitalization of $428.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

