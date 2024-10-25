Venom (VENOM) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Venom has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $155.36 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,244,468,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,244,415,515.86 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08469526 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,680,519.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

