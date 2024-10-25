Verge Price Reaches $0.0038 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $62.02 million and $2.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,390.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.94 or 0.00539742 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008897 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00106154 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00231911 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00028317 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026544 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00070674 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.