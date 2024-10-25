Verge Price Reaches $0.0038 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $62.02 million and $2.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,390.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.94 or 0.00539742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00106154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00231911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00028317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00070674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.