Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $16,958.66 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,842.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00538684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00104946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00231331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00027619 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00071012 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,551,910 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

