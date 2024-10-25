Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Vicor Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ VICR traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 562,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,398. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.51. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

