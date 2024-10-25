VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VOF opened at GBX 456.50 ($5.93) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 478.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 120.98. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 505 ($6.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £686.94 million, a PE ratio of 607.33 and a beta of 0.47.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.