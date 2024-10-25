VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VOF opened at GBX 456.50 ($5.93) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 478.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 120.98. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 505 ($6.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £686.94 million, a PE ratio of 607.33 and a beta of 0.47.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

