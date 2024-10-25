VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in October

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

