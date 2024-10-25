Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Announces Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.
Vista Gold Trading Down 5.6 %
NYSE VGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 343,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VGZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.