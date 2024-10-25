Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Announces Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Vista Gold Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE VGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 343,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VGZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

