VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

Shares of VSME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,604. VS MEDIA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

