VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
Shares of VSME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,604. VS MEDIA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.
About VS MEDIA
