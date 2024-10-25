Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 837,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. Wabash National has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $791.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

