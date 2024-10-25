WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) PT Raised to $41.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get WaFd alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WaFd

WaFd Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 4.3% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of WaFd by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.