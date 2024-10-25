Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $212,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $223.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average is $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

