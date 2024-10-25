Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for Genuine Parts Earnings

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 121,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 614.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

