Wedbush Predicts Reduced Earnings for Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

