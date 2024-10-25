Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $309,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

