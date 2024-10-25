Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in October

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Wesfarmers stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $23.09. 14,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,507. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

