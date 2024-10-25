West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,663,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,395,000 after buying an additional 172,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 136,038 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,951,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 642,797 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,241,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 188,884 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

