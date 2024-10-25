West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

