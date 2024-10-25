West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
