West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 3,153 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,845,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 16.5% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $54,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

