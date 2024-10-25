West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 88,013 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,013 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

