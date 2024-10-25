West Wealth Group LLC Acquires 22,723 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. 23,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,038. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

