West Wealth Group LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

MGC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.35. 11,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $210.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

