West Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,757 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 664.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 109,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

