Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $205.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $189.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $102.16 and a fifty-two week high of $192.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

