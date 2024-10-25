What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for SBC Q3 Earnings?

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBC Medical Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for SBC Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. SBC Medical Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.