WhiteBIT Token Price Up 6.1% This Week (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for $18.58 or 0.00027053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $6.69 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

